Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2018) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with export financing company Elevate Export Finance Corp. ("Elevate"). In working with Elevate, EHT can now provide its foreign customers with financing options that support its ENERTEC turn-key energy solutions products.

Elevate, an established partner of the Canadian government's Export Development Canada ("EDC"), will offer EHT customers competitive rates, medium term loans of up to $10 million USD via a streamlined process and supported by Elevate's private lending network. The energy cost savings realized by EHT customers can be used to offset some or all of the ENERTEC product purchase price over a three to five-year term.

John Gamble, EHT's CEO, commented that "We are very excited about this partnership and the opportunities to package our ENERTEC energy solutions with a customized financing solution. The Elevate team makes trade finance fast and simple; we look forward to a long successful partnership." Mr. Gamble further stated that "Export financing can be a complex process to navigate but Elevate removes that barrier for all our potential customers. Large commercial ventures, multi-unit residential facilities and even larger residential customer can all take advantage of the programs Elevate offers."

Duncan Munn, Founder and Chair of Elevate said, "We are delighted to partner with an innovative, advanced Canadian manufacturer. We are active in many markets and find significant alignment with EHT to expand their global reach."

About Elevate Export Finance Corp.

Elevate, a Canadian-based lender has partnered with Export Development Canada (EDC) and financial institutions to provide the customers of Canadian small and medium-sized businesses with structured finance solutions. Elevate lends to foreign buyers of Canadian Exporters to help support Canadian Export Success.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells are embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

