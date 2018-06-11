

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit decreased in April from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 158.7 million in April from EUR 175.8 million in the corresponding month last year. In March, the shortfall was EUR 253.8 million.



Both exports and imports surged by 15.3 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively in April from last year.



On a monthly basis, exports rose 2.0 percent in April, while imports dropped by 6.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX