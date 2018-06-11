

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Envision Healthcare Corp. (EVHC) announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by KKR in an all-cash transaction for approximately $9.9 billion, including the assumption or repayment of debt. KKR will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Envision's common stock for $46.00 per share in cash. Upon the completion of the transaction, Envision will become a private company, and its common stock will no longer be traded on the NYSE.



The completion of the transaction is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2018. Envision said it intends to present the proposed transaction to its shareholders for approval at the 2018 Annual Meeting, which will be scheduled as soon as practicable following the filing and review of proxy materials.



