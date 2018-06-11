

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that, in May 2018, its airlines welcomed around 12.9 million passengers, an increase of 11% compared to the previous year's month. The available seat kilometers were up 7.8% over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 8.3 percent. The seat load factor increased by 0.4 percentage points to 79.4%.



The company noted that currency-adjusted sales environment developed positively in May compared to the previous year.



