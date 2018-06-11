Regulatory News:
TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|Date
|
Total number of
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
|May 31, 2018
|2,659,927,120
|2,792,305,402
A total number of 2,816,082,375 voting rights were attached to the 2,659,927,120 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 23,776,973 voting rights attached to the 23,776,973 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
