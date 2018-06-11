Depth Sensing Market Worth 7.72 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

cAccording to the new market research report on the "Depth Sensing Market by Component, Type, Technology (Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Time-of-Flight), Vertical (Automotive, Building Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Medical) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" , published by MarketsandMarkets, this market is expected to grow from USD 4.40 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.72 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.89% between 2018 and 2023. The major factors driving the growth of the depth sensing market include the growing smartphone market, increasing adoption of dual-camera smartphones, rising use of depth sensing technology in AR-VR gaming applications, and increasing requirement of security and surveillance systems.

Browse 65 market data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 118 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Depth Sensing Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/depth-sensing-market-257333189.html

Camera/lens module to hold largest market size by 2023

Camera/lens module is likely to propel the depth sensing market growth owing to the increasing demand for better quality images and applications such as face recognition, gesture control, and gaming.

Market for time-of-flight technology to grow at highest CAGR during 2018-2023

The depth sensing market for time-of-flight technology is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the depth sensing market for time-of-flight technology can be attributed to the low power consumption, accurate depth data, and relatively simple software and hardware requirements.

Consumer electronics vertical to hold larger share of depth sensing market by 2023

Consumer electronics vertical is expected to contribute significantly to the depth sensing market. Owing to the increasing demand for applications such as face recognition, gesture control, AR-VR, and scanning. Depth sensing applications such as AR-VR gaming, infrastructure 3D model, and navigation mainly require 3D scanning or environmental scanning. To meet the demands of these applications, the market for scanning applications is expected to increase during the forecast period. For example, Creative (US) offers BlasterX Senz3D; this module is used for 3D scanning applications

Depth sensing market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during 2018-2023

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is the largest- and fastest-growing market because more than 95% of the demand for depth sensing is from consumer electronics applications, which includes smartphones and tablets, laptops, and gaming headsets.

The report also profiles the most promising players in this market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture where a large number of players have become a force to reckon with. Texas Instruments (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Qualcomm (US), Occipital (US), Stereolabs (US), Creative (Singapore), pmdtechnologies (Germany), Sony Depthsensing Solutions (Belgium), BECOM BLUETECHNIX (Austria), Intel (US), Melexis (Belgium), Tower semiconductor (Israel), Vrmagic (Germany), Aquifi (US), Nerian Vision Technologies (Germany), Espros (Switzerland), Sunny Optical Technology (China), PrimeSense (Israel), ASUSTeK Computer (Taiwan), and LIPS Corporation (Taiwan) are the key players in this market.

