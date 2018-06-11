Through the joint call, the European organization is seeking to provide financial backing for, among other PV and CSP technologies, high-performance crystalline silicon and thin film technologies which can increase module efficiency and decrease turn-key system costs.The SOLAR-ERA.NET Cofund 2 Joint Call was officially launched on Jun. 4. The total budget provided by national and regional funding agencies which are part of the transnational European organization, as well as by the European Commission is €22 million. Through the joint call, which is being held by agencies and public entities of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...