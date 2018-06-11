

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production increased in April, after falling in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



Industrial production climbed 4.2 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 2.0 percent fall in March.



Among sectors, manufacturing production advanced 5.2 percent annually in April and mining and quarrying output went up by 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX