LOT.TO Powers Gambia's First Nationwide Lottery

Lotto-Bi launches with ambitious pan-African growth plans

UK-licensed iLottery provider LOT.TO has extended its reach in the rapidly expanding African gaming market with a historic deal to power The Gambia's biggest lottery, Lotto-Bi.

Lotto-Bi's national network of lottery agents is now underpinned by a multi-currency, multi-lingual platform, developed by LOT.TO, which offers omni-channel online play, as well as offline sales via its utility agent app, which can be deployed in any market. Games are based on the world's richest lotteries, starting from just 10 Dalasi(US$0.21) per line, and jackpots worth up to US$1bn or more can be won.

"There is massive potential in the newly liberalised Gambian gaming market and surrounding countries, so we're very excited to be working with Lotto-Bi on the launch of The Gambia's first national lottery," said Rob Lawson, Head of Customer Success at LOT.TO. "Lotto-Bi games offering truly life-changing games that can be played at any of the Lotto-Bi agents across the country."

Until now, The Gambia's two million people have not had access to the world's richest lottery games, such as the USA's Mega Millions and Powerball. In fact, gambling was banned completely in 2015 by the country's former president, Yahya Jammeh. Now, Lotto-Bi is ready to meet demand in the rapidly expanding West Africa country, which enjoyed record economic growth in 2017.

"Having initially launched with an in-house solution back in December 2017, we quickly realised that we needed an advanced online lottery platform to meet demand and fulfil the potential of the business, which is why we chose LOT.TO," said Joop Logger, Co-founder of Lotto-Bi. "Our teams have worked closely together, creating a suite of games that are tailored to the Gambian market, offering the choice of cash sales via our agent network, or online play."

In addition to the world's best known big jackpot lottos, Lotto-Bi also offers Fantasy Daily games, which can be played from just D10, and a popular 5/90 game, based on the Ghanaian national lottery. Once the brand is fully established in The Gambia, Lotto-Bi has ambitious plans for expansion into 10 other West African nations, including Guinea Bissau and Senegal.

Lotteries accounted for 30% of the $635bn global gaming market in 2017, making them by far the largest gaming vertical, thanks to their simplicity, accessibility and almost universal appeal.

Licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, LOT.TO is a digital specialist and B2B lottery partner of some of the biggest regulated gambling companies in the world. The LOT.TO platform works across all devices and can be integrated with remarkable simplicity, giving partners the opportunity to enhance their product portfolio, broaden their appeal and achieve industry-leading margins.

