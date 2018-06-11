CCTNE Advocating Urgent Climate Action at G7 2018 Summit With Industry Pioneers

LA MALBAIE, Quebec, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"As a very influential and powerful group of nations, the G7 has the potential to make a key contribution." - Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary, UNFCCC

CLIMATE CHANGE - the New Economy (CCTNE), is the leading climate change publication supporting the G7 2018 Summit. CCTNE's G7 Edition - is being distributed globally & around the Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec.

The G7 2018 Summit Edition is brimming with bold leadership from some of the world's top innovators and visionaries. With our blue planet drowning in plastic, our invited experts identify innovative solutions for a better understanding of our oceans.

From the need to accelerate adaptation strategies to how cities should be leading the energy transition, CCTNE's advocacy partners are leading the charge, as it is now "more urgent than ever that the world comes together to fight climate change." G7 President and Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau

"The G7 summit is a great opportunity to set a pathway for a broader global agreement to protect our oceans." Jeremy Darroch, CEO, Sky plc

"We strive to provide our customers with products that will take them on extraordinary journeys, while remaining mindful of our responsibility to the environment around us." Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

"..transformational change can happen at city/community level; they are hubs for diversity, innovation and the source of the smart solution." The European Energy Efficiency Fund (eeef)

About the G7 Edition & Summit

The G7 2018 Edition E-Zine is now live. Please click here to view the E-Zine and here to view the G7's recently issued communiqué.

About CCTNE

Since 2008, CCTNE - 'CLIMATE CHANGE - the New Economy' has been promoting independent and informed discussion on issues related to climate change and sustainable development, through high quality publications aimed at political business leaders and opinion formers. CCTNE is the only and principle publication on this crucial subject matter, supporting the G7 & COP Summits. Our purpose & value are two-fold: 1) to deliver effective thought-leadership through our proven advocacy platform 2) ensure as wide a reach as possible via our unique, extensive global distribution network.

