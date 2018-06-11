endpoint Clinical, an industry leading global interactive response technology (IRT) company, has expanded their global footprint to provide more streamlined support for their local clients in Europe and Asia. The incorporation of endpoint Clinical UK and endpoint Clinical India provides a foundation upon which endpoint can expand local development and support teams in Europe and Asia.

"At endpoint, our goal is to ensure we are continuing to provide customers with exceptional service coupled with optimal IRT solutions to manage their clinical trials with ease," said Chuck Harris, CEO of endpoint. "By investing in providing enhanced local support, it ensures that our clients in Europe and Asia will continue to have timely responses to their queries, leading IRT experts in the region supporting their clinical trials, and a valuable partner with awareness of local regulations and trends."

Expanding on their success in the U.S., endpoint incorporated endpoint UK and endpoint India over the past few months. The decision to invest in establishing these locations was driven by a strong customer demand. endpoint expects to aggressively expand its headcount to meet the local demand in both regions.

"Our goal is to remain a stable and responsive partner for our clients and to continue to identify strategic delivery hubs throughout the world to consistently offer stellar service and delivery on their projects," says Christine Oliver, COO.

Read more about endpoint's solutions at endpointclinical.com.

About endpoint

endpoint is an interactive response technology (IRT) systems and solutions provider that supports the life sciences industry. Since 2009, we have been working with a single vision in mind, to help sponsors and pharmaceutical companies achieve clinical trial success. Our solutions, realized through the proprietary PULSE platform, have proven to maximize the supply chain, minimize operational costs, and ensure timely and accurate patient dosing. endpoint is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

