Cloudinary, the end-to-end media management solution for the world's top brands, today announced the opening of a new London office to support its rapidly growing European customer base and strategic partnerships. Amit Sharon, Cloudinary's VP of customer success, will head up the new office which comprises sales, business development, customer success and operations, and is expected to double its headcount by the end of the year. Additionally, the company has established a European, cloud-based data center to service the needs of its more than 1,000 European customers.

Today's announcement follows the European Union's recent General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) deadline and Cloudinary's readiness to comply with the new data privacy and security rule. For more information about Cloudinary's commitment to GDPR and ascribing to the highest possible data privacy standards, see the company's recent announcement here. This effort and the company's European expansion are just the latest in a series of moves that underscore its rapid growth and market leadership, including:

Its recent inclusion as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's June 2018 Market Guide for Digital Asset Management

Major customer traction across Europe and nearly all industries, including leading eCommerce brands such as 21sportsgroup, END. and MADE.com

A strong and rapidly expanding global partner ecosystem that comprises more than 100 companies, including new partnerships with eZ Systems and Magento Commerce

Expansion of its Developer Advocacy and Evangelism team to support Cloudinary's growing network of developers all across Europe and beyond

"Cloudinary customers based outside the United States account for 60% of our revenue and supporting these customers locally with a European office has always been part of our long-term strategic plan," said Itai Lahan, Co-founder and CEO, Cloudinary. "We're thrilled to have Amit, who has been instrumental in our growth to date, manage this key expansion and help us build upon our recent successes."

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary provides an easy-to-use, end-to-end cloud-based image and video management solution for the world's top brands. With offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary has quickly become the de facto solution used by web and mobile application developers at major companies around the world to streamline image and video management, and deliver an optimal end user experience. Cloudinary has more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including AMC, Answers.com, Bleacher Report, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Fairfax Media, Forbes, Gizmodo, GrubHub, Hinge, Indiegogo, Lululemon Athletica, Outbrain, Stitch Fix, Under Armour, Whole Foods Market, and many others. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005318/en/

Contacts:

Cloudinary

Juli Greenwood, 617-515-8412

Director, Corporate Communications

juli@cloudinary.com