Strategic insight consultancy strengthens expertise in brand strategy and semiotics, establishes London office

Brand consultancy TRIPTK, a joint venture with Havas U.S., today announced a series of new hires in director level positions. Nate Dwyer joins the company as senior strategy director; Gareth Evans arrives as senior director; and Cecily Long is the newly appointed head of semiotics. Since its inception in August 2017, TRIPTK has seen success in attracting top talent and a portfolio of category-leading brands. The brand expertise and skill sets of Nate, Gareth and Cecily will enhance TRIPTK's ability to serve businesses in need of a consultancy that blends commercial savvy and creativity.

The decision to expand into Europe with the opening of a new office in London comes in response to client requests for global market presence and TRIPTK's expertise in the translation of strategies across cultures.

"After a great start to the year and strong interest from brands in the best-of-both proposition of a boutique consultancy powered by Havas' global network, TRIPTK is attracting unmatched talent and expanding its presence to further meet the needs of the modern CMO," said Paul Marobella, Chairman and CEO, Havas Creative, U.S. "The expansion will enable TRIPTK to advise even the most complex of global brands in their key markets."

The growing TRIPTK team has been hand selected to augment the firm's strategic firepower. Nate Dwyer joins the company in New York after previous positions held at MullenLowe, Red Peak, R/GA and Redscout. A seasoned brand strategist with a background in communications, product development and business innovation, Dwyer has worked with numerous multinational corporations such as General Mills, Nike, PepsiCo, Google and Apple to identify global market opportunities, draft long-term strategic vision, pinpoint positioning, develop innovation architecture and execute identity transformation.

Gareth Evans, formerly a senior director at Omnicom agency Flamingo, will establish TRIPTK in its new office in London. Working in marketing strategy for over seven years, Evans says a career highlight was the two-and-a-half years spent in Japan with Flamingo Tokyo. He was responsible for growing the office and worked with top clients in technology, fashion, beauty and sportswear-including Apple, L'Oréal and Nike.

A specialist in commercial semiotics, Cecily Long will drive a culture-first perspective at TRIPTK from the New York office. Long has exceptional aptitude in semiotics and draws on anthropology, art theory and literary criticism to decode consumer culture for business. Previously, she served as the head of semiotics in Flamingo London's renowned semiotics practice. Career achievements include producing award-winning thinking for L'Oréal, Diageo and Twitter.

Sam Hornsby, TRIPTK's founder and Chief Executive Officer, appointed these experienced global strategists for their long careers and exceptional track records working with iconic brands.

"When we started TRIPTK, a top priority was to build an unrivalled bench of talent that can deliver on diverse brand-led growth assignments. These appointments take us one step closer to our global ambitions and vision for TRIPTK. Nate, Gareth and Cecily bring deep experience in innovation, design, insights, marketing strategy and semiotics. I'm honored to have them on the team and excited to unlock their tremendous value for clients," said Hornsby.

About TRIPTK

TRIPTK is an insight and strategy consultancy at the forefront of culture. We decode and recode culture for brands. Our studio of researchers, designers, semioticians, data scientists and cultural theorists help brands learn, grow and transform. With headquarters in New York and deep global experience, we leverage an ever-expanding toolkit of disruptive methodologies to solve our client's most complex-and fascinating-challenges. Visit us at www.triptk.co and contact us at info@triptk.co.

About Havas U.S.

Havas U.S. is a progressive agency focused on being the most valuable partner to the modern CMO. It offers a comprehensive mix of capabilities that aren't what you'd expect to find in a creative firm, such as experience design, cognitive, data and technology. With Villages in New York and Chicago, Havas U.S. brings nearly 2,700 of the most talented people in the business. As the most modern, flexible and agile agency in the U.S., Havas U.S. reinforces the following five key pillars in everything it does: creativity, culture, community, consumer experience and commerce. We are creators. We are data. We are social. We are ideas. For more information, visit havas.com or follow Havas on Twitter (@havas), Facebook (facebook.com/havas) and Instagram (@havas).

