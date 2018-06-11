

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TOT) announced the company, Repsol and Alnaft have signed a new concession contract for a period of 25 years to extend the exploitation of the Tin Fouyé Tabankort (TFT) gas and condensate field. The new contract will give Total a 26.4% interest alongside Sonatrach (51%) and Repsol (22.6%).



'Today's agreements mark a new milestone in the implementation of the comprehensive partnership agreement signed between Sonatrach and Total in April 2017, and strengthen the strategic cooperation between the two companies. As a historical partner of the TFT field, Total will continue to provide the best of its technological expertise to keep developing the reserves of this gas field,' said Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of Total.



