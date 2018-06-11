

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 0.8 percent increase in April.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 0.7 percent annually in May and transport costs climbed by 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in May after a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.



