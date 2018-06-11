New version features support for the Ambulatory Glucose Profile (AGP), new dashboards and reports

Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management, today announced the delivery of a new version of the Glooko Web Application (Population Tracker) that includes streamlined navigation and a large array of diabetes analytics, charts and graphs. The release is the result of over a year of development and research to identify the most insightful analytics features within the diasend and Glooko platforms for people with diabetes (PWDs) and clinicians. Glooko and diasend, both diabetes data management companies with a global presence, merged in the fall of 2016, and the release represents a culmination of joint efforts.

The new web application version, which will now be rolled out in the U.S. and Canada and continue with the first European phase later this year, includes support for IDC's Ambulatory Glucose Profile (AGP), an important standard with clinicians. The release also includes the following new features:

New reports that provide insight into how factors like exercise, carbs and medication influence glucose levels.

Simplified charts and graphs with new color coding that help streamline data and allow for easy interpretation.

Enhanced insulin pump reports, bolus tracking features and statistics.

Updated PDF wizard, providing easy report reviewing and sharing.

"We are truly excited to supply PWDs and clinicians with the most comprehensive set of reports and analytics on diabetes data available today," said Sam Wyndbrant, Director of Product Management at Glooko. "We listened to our customers' feedback and added new features that will allow users to further separate the data that really matters from background noise. Patients and clinicians can now efficiently gain actionable insights from their data better than ever before."

About Glooko

Glooko provides insights that improve diabetes for people with diabetes (PWDs) and their care teams. Glooko syncs data from the world's most popular diabetes devices, major fitness and activity trackers and supplies personalized, timely insights based glucose, food, insulin, blood pressure, diet and weight data. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, Glooko is used by 7,000 clinics and over 1.5 million PWDs in 23 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com

