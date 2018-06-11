TrialScope Appoints Francine Lane as Vice President of Global Transparency

Newly created position designed to help sponsors meet the growing pressure to improve global clinical trial disclosure

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialScope, the global leader in clinical trial transparency and compliance solutions, today announced that it has promoted Francine Lane to Vice President of Global Transparency, a newly created position designed to better support sponsors in their management of complex global disclosure requirements.

More than 50 percent of clinical trials are conducted outside of the U.S. and there are currently nearly 40 trial registries worldwide. Disclosure requirements are not consistent, making it difficult, costly and time consuming for sponsors to manage and stay compliant. In her new role, Lane will be responsible for helping customers meet and exceed current disclosure expectations globally, giving them the tools they need to meet all the requirements in this evolving industry.

"We are starting to see increased pressure, both legal and ethical, to disclose results from regulatory bodies and activist groups," said Lane. "I am thrilled to take on this unique role, helping sponsors manage disclosure more efficiently in today's market and as new requirements emerge."

Lane will also dedicate her time building relationships with external stakeholders, including sponsors, investigators, regulators, and transparency and patient advocates to help align the goals and expectations of these groups, as well as help identify more consistent ways sponsors can meet industry standards.

"With no centralized system for disclosure requirements globally, sponsors are left to navigate each registry separately, which requires different data reported at different times throughout the trial in various formats. The lack of uniformity makes it difficult, costly and time consuming for sponsors to manage and stay compliant," explained Thomas Wicks, Chief Strategy Officer of TrialScope. "At TrialScope we've always been committed to improving disclosure efficiencies and minimizing risk for sponsors. By adding this new, specific role, we are taking it a step further to deliver the most comprehensive disclosure and transparency services for our clients."

Prior to assuming her role as Vice President of Global Transparency, Francine was Director of Product Management at TrialScope.

About TrialScope

TrialScope simplifies the complexities of clinical trial transparency. TrialScope's award-winning, proven solutions have been implemented successfully and rigorously tested in the most complex environments and are managing disclosures for sponsors that are responsible for over 40 percent of industry sponsored clinical trials posted on clinicaltrials.gov. The Company's market-driven solutions and expertise enable sponsors to improve performance, mitigate compliance risk, and ultimately optimize efficiencies with clinical content lifecycle management tools, expertise and processes. TrialScope technologies are offered via a validation-ready SaaS platform hosted in a private cloud. For more information, visit www.trialscope.com

Media Contact:

Maggie Markert for TrialScope

mmarkert@0to5.com

(484) 574-1855