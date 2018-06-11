London stocks had extended gains by midday on Monday, helped along by a weaker pound as investors shrugged off an acrimonious G7 meeting and geared up for a busy week that includes a historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Trump and key central bank meetings. The FTSE 100 was up 0.9% to 7,750.66, while the pound was down 0.5% against the dollar and the euro at 1.3356 and 1.1334, respectively, after UK industrial production and the goods trade balance fell short ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...