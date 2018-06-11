Natural fertiliser producer Harvest Minerals on Monday signed a contract with a Brazilian organic fertiliser producer for an initial order of 50kt of KPfértil. KPfértil is the AIM traded company's multi-nutrient natural fertiliser and remineraliser, produced at its Arapua Fertiliser Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Brian McMaster, executive chairman of Harvest Minerals, said, "This latest sales order demonstrates the wider commercial potential of KPFértil; in that, it is going to be used as a ...

