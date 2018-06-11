AIM-quoted exploration company Karelian Diamonds conditionally raised £500,000 on Monday by virtue of a placing and subscription of 11.11m new ordinary shares in the company's capital at 4.5p each. Karelian intends to use the proceeds of the placing for exploration drilling programmes at its at its Kumho, Lahtojoki and Riihivaarä sites in Finland and the advancement of its diamond projects. Application has been made to AIM for the placing shares to be admitted to trading around 15 June. In ...

