London-listed real estate investment trust Civitas has invested more than £500m into quality properties within the social housing sector across England and Wales since its IPO in November 2016. Civitas revealed on Monday that it now provides accommodation for nearly 3,000 vulnerable adults across 122 local authorities, in partnership with 12 Registered Providers and 72 care providers. Michael Wrobel, chairman of Civitas, said, "This landmark is a testament to the hard work of our Manager, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...