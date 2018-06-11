Mars Inc announced on Monday that it was making another move into the European veterinary market with the acquisition of AniCura, which has operations in seven countries, for an undisclosed sum. The company said that this - along with its acquisition last week of UK-based veterinary care provider Linnaeus - marks the start of Mars Petcare's strategic entry into the European veterinary care market, giving it a presence in eight markets across the world's second-largest region for veterinary care. ...

