SLW Series is Environmentally-Friendly and Competitively Priced

ITT Inc.'s (NYSE: ITT) ITT Bornemann, a leader in twin screw pumping technology, today launched the SLW, a hermetically-sealed pump, providing customers with an environmentally-friendly, competitively priced pump.

The product was unveiled via Facebook Live broadcast during the ACHEMA Exhibition and Congress, a triennial world forum for the process industries held in Frankfurt, Germany, June 11-15.

With the SLW pump, the 165-year-old Bornemann brand is able to provide an extensive twin screw industrial pump portfolio to customers in the chemical, oil gas, tank storage, shipbuilding, power generation and general industrial markets.

Using magnetic coupling (MAG-Drive), the SLW pump eliminates the need for mechanical seals and complex seal supply systems. This simple and innovative design brings various benefits to customers:

With the sealed chamber, critical media with harmful substances are confined to the pump and not released into the environment

The design allows the two screws to convey the product and transmit the torque

The single-volute design is also compact and requires a small footprint for installation

The product is lubricated with inboard bearings

The less-wear parts design leads to low-maintenance, resulting in high MTBF (mean time between failure) and lower life-cycle cost

"Bornemann has led the development of twin screw pump technology since the 1930s and we are excited that our patent-pending SLW technology will enable customers to handle harmful substances without polluting the environment," said Markus Schwarte, Managing Director of ITT Bornemann GmbH.

The SLW Series pump is designed for various market applications in the chemical and petrochemical markets:

Various low and high viscosity products

Chemical and Petrochemical products

Lube oils, crude oils, light and heavy fuels

Heaviest refinery products

Non-Newtonian fluids

General clean and lubricating fluids in liquid phase

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2017 revenues of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT Industrial Process

ITT's Industrial Process business is a global manufacturer of industrial pumps, valves, monitoring and control systems, and aftermarket services for the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, chemical, oil and gas, mining, pulp and paper, power and general industrial markets through leading brands including Goulds Pumps (www.gouldspumps.com), Bornemann (www.bornemann.com), PRO Services (www.ittproservices.com), Engineered Valves (www.engvalves.com) and C'treat (www.ctreat.com).

About ITT Bornemann

ITT Bornemann GmbH is a market-leading provider of twin screw Pumps used in multiphase pumping systems for the oil and gas industry. The 165-year-old brand serves the industrial, food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. Bornemann joined the ITT family of industrial brands in 2012.

