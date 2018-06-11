

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) announced an agreement with AECOM (ACM) to acquire the business and assets of AECOM's Canadian Industrial Services Division. The acquisition is expected to add approximately $70.0 million in annual revenue to Mullen Group.



'This opportunity is a perfect synergistic fit in our organization given that the business and assets of AECOM ISD virtually overlap three of our Business Units in the Production Services division of our Oilfield Services segment,' said Murray Mullen, CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX