CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Announces Availability of Stretto Platform 2.0

The latest release of CounterPath's award-winning platform features support for premises-based push notifications and usability enhancements across web and application development interfaces that simplifies integration and improves the user experience

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2018 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning, over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and carriers, today announced the availability of Stretto Platform 2.0 with support for premises-based push notifications, cloud-ready installations and usability enhancements.

The CounterPath Stretto Platform combined with Bria softphones allows SMBs, enterprises and service providers to efficiently manage and enhance Unified Communications solutions with client provisioning, user management, advanced mobility call management, and messaging and presence services while providing real-time analytics. Stretto Platform 2.0 is a significant upgrade that provides a new framework with additional features that are leveraged in the Bria product suite across private and public cloud solutions.





What's new in Stretto Platform 2.0:

Cloud-based installation support - enables customers to deploy virtually, in their own cloud or hosted services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), in any available region. Not only do organizations benefit from global access and redundancy, but also realize the cost savings of eliminating the need to maintain physical hardware. As server traffic grows, or usage patterns change, additional servers can be added or relocated as needed.

enables customers to deploy virtually, in their own cloud or hosted services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), in any available region. Not only do organizations benefit from global access and redundancy, but also realize the cost savings of eliminating the need to maintain physical hardware. As server traffic grows, or usage patterns change, additional servers can be added or relocated as needed. Bria Push Notification (on-premises or cloud) - improves battery life and reliability for mobile users by securely integrating with notification systems for iOS and Android.

improves battery life and reliability for mobile users by securely integrating with notification systems for iOS and Android. Security improvements (TLS and SRTP) - improved cypher selection support, support for Bria Push using TLS and SRTP, and many other security enhancements designed to exceed our most security-conscious customers' needs.

improved cypher selection support, support for Bria Push using TLS and SRTP, and many other security enhancements designed to exceed our most security-conscious customers' needs. Support for latest Linux distributions - provide flexibility of choice for installations on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7 or CentOS 7 servers.

provide flexibility of choice for installations on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7 or CentOS 7 servers. End-user photo upload for chat - allow users to personalize XMPP chat profiles by adding a photo to their vCard through the User Portal.

allow users to personalize XMPP chat profiles by adding a photo to their vCard through the User Portal. Stretto administrator enhancements - improve efficiency in managing and configuring users. Features include: user creation date and time now saved on the user's screen, new "empty root" lock type for group-attributes can be set, and more.

"Stretto Platform 2.0 builds upon our award-winning platform to further CounterPath's turnkey solution for softphone management and user experience by providing new modules and flexible installation methods," said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales and Marketing at CounterPath. "This release strengths our go-to-market by enabling key features such as Push Notifications, GEO Redundancy, messaging, presence, user metrics, and other capabilities and making them available for private and public clouds."

The Stretto Platform is a provisioning, messaging, collaboration and mobility experience enhancement platform that enables enterprises and operators to build flexible solutions that meet their specific communication and user deployment requirements. The Stretto Platform is agnostic to existing network elements, providing further versatility as deployments can be made on top of current SBCs, IMS components, VoIP switches, PBXs and cloud communication services. The various modules of the Stretto Platform, including Provisioning, User Experience Metrics, Help Desk, Push Notification, Call Continuity, Messaging and Presence, and Messaging Sync, can be purchased individually or in groupings to further enhance specific module features. This upgrade is available at no charge to customers with a current CounterPath Extended Support Program. Customers with existing support contracts, or who wish to update their support programs, should contact their Sales Representative for more information.

For more information on CounterPath Stretto Platform, please visit: www.counterpath.com/stretto-platform or contact sales@counterpath.com.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Ribbon Communications, Roger, and Verizon. Visit www.counterpath.com

