

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Gebr. Knauf KG, the parent company of the German based Knauf Group, and USG Corp. (USG) announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which Knauf will acquire all of the outstanding shares of USG in a transaction valued at approximately $7.0 billion. USG shareholders will receive $44.00 per share, which consists of $43.50 per share in cash payable upon closing of the transaction and a $0.50 per share special dividend that would be paid following shareholder approval of the transaction.



Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to vote its shares in favor of the transaction. Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries currently owns approximately 31% of the issued and outstanding shares of USG.



Following the close of the transaction, USG will continue to be managed locally in the United States, and Knauf intends to maintain USG's existing corporate headquarters in Chicago as well as its facilities in North America. The transaction is expected to close in early 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX