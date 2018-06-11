Ipreo's 6th Annual North American iNTERACT Conference Attracts Record Attendance

More than 300 professionals at leading private market investment firms, institutional investors, and service-providers participated in Ipreo's flagship private markets event

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipreo, a leading global provider of financial services technology, data, and analytics, hosted more than 300 attendees at their annual iNTERACT conference, which took place on June 7th at The Conrad New York Hotel in downtown Manhattan.

Every year, the iNTERACT conference brings together the private markets community to network, learn, and influence the future of the industry. The event enables top industry professionals to exchange ideas and best practices and see how peers are using Ipreo's solutions to enhance performance.

"This year's event was our biggest and most successful to date," said Kevin Black, EVP and Head of Private Capital Markets at Ipreo. "With the flow of private capital continuing to accelerate, an increasing number of market participants are seeking ways to work smarter and faster. We are thrilled that iNTERACT has become the premier industry event for exploring new technologies and approaches that enhance operational efficiency."

Event highlights included the presentation of the product roadmaps for Ipreo's expanding solution suite for private capital markets, which now includes iLEVEL, iVAL, Qval, Prism VDR, Prism Board Portal, and Prism Investor Portal.

Additionally, featured sessions focused on two of the industry's top priorities: reporting best practices and challenges, and audit processes and valuation methodologies. A series of breakout tracks enabled attendees to explore issues specific to their industry role or strategy, with tracks for private equity, venture capital, real estate, credit and debt, and Limited Partners.

At the end of the day, attendees enjoyed the opportunity to relax and socialize with a cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception featuring Silver Arrows Band. Ipreo attributes much of the event's growth and success to their sponsors - Alvarez & Marsal, Berkeley Research Group, Deloitte, GPG Advisers, and SteelBridge.

This year's event attracted a record number of attendees, which reflects the significant growth in Ipreo's private capital client base across North America and worldwide. This year, the firm expanded its global footprint significantly and saw its client base more than double in the Asia-Pacific region.

