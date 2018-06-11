- Ideal for patients suffering from degenerative sacroiliitis and sacroiliac joint disruptions to ease chronic back pain -

- Newest edition to Medacta's M.U.S.T. portfolio and optimized for outpatient setting -

Family-owned orthopedics leader Medacta International today announced the first surgery utilizing its Medacta Unconstrained Screw Technology Sacro-Iliac Joint Screw System (M.U.S.T. SI) for sacroiliac joint fusion surgery, following clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The M.U.S.T. Sacro-Iliac Joint Screw System is designed for sacroiliac joint fusion for patients suffering from degenerative sacroiliitis, sacroiliac joint disruptions and degenerative sacroiliac arthritis to ease chronic back pain. The system's corresponding procedure is minimally invasive and can be optimized for the outpatient surgical setting. The first surgery employing M.U.S.T. SI in the U.S. was performed by Ashish Sahai, M.D., at West Boca Medical Center, in Boca Raton, Florida in mid-May.

Dr. Sahai's patient had adjacent segment degeneration in the lumbar spine, secondary to previous lumbosacral fusion. "The M.U.S.T. SI provided a niche solution that was the best fit for my patient's unique case," said Dr. Sahai of the surgery. "I was impressed with the solid engagement the M.U.S.T. SI system provided, with strong stability in the interface between the system and its dedicated instrumentation. The added stability instilled greater confidence in the OR that my screw trajectory would be as accurate as possible, and my patient is doing extremely well as a result."

The M.U.S.T. SI system features screws coated with porous and rough hydroxyapatite that are designed with hollow-body and multiple fenestrated patterned shafts to promote biological fixation and optimal arthrodesis. The self-tapping screws have radial windowed slots to optimize surrounding bone access to the bone substitute, allowing greater bone growth; a long pitch and dual lead thread for accelerated screw insertion and removal; and a tapered tip to aid in guidance through the pilot hole. The system also offers "one-size-fits-all" washers with favored angles, capable of accommodating extreme angulation and allowing optimal compression, as well as a comprehensive range of lengths suited for diverse patient anatomies.

"The M.U.S.T. SI System addresses another area of spine impairment, allowing us to continue enhancing our already comprehensive spine portfolio and build out our offerings that are well suited for both traditional and outpatient settings," said Francesco Siccardi, Executive Vice President, Medacta International. "Congratulations to Dr. Sahai and team on a successful surgery; we're always thrilled to see positive patient outcomes and look forward to rolling out this effective product throughout the U.S."

M.U.S.T. SI is the newest addition to the M.U.S.T. Screw System portfolio, designed to deliver flexibility and versatility for surgeons. When paired with Medacta's MectaLIF family of inter-body fusion devices and suite of specialized surgical instruments, the result is a harmonized, single-system approach for most spine stabilization applications.

