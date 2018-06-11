Top 20 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies 2018 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Leading Suppliers of Sensors & Semiconductors to OEMs for ADAS Applications (ACC, AEB, AFL, BSM, DMS, FCW, HUD, ISA, LDW, NVS, PDS, PA, RSR, SVC) & Sensors (LIDAR, IR, SRR-MRR, LRR, Cameras (Stereo, Mono, RVC, SVC), Ultrasonic)
Do you need a definitive examination of the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) industry landscape?
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
• Succinct Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market analysis?
• ADAS technological insight?
• Clear competitor analysis?
• Actionable business recommendations?
Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.
The emergence of semi-autonomous vehicles and increasing research and development spending on the development of fully automated vehicles, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of increasing consumer demand and acceptance of ADAS equipped vehicles which is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth higher.
Visiongain assesses that the automotive ADAS technologies market will reach $38.4bn in 2018.
If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
108 tables, charts, and graphs examining the ADAS competitive landscape
Analysis of The Top 20 Automotive ADAS Companies Including Their ADAS Revenues, ADAS Market Share % And Ranking)
• Aisin Seiki Co
• Autoliv AB
• Bosch Group
• Continental AG
• Delphi Automotive
• Denso Corporation
• Freescale Semiconductors
• Gentex Corporation
• Harman International
• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co
• Hyundai Mobis
• Magna International Inc
• Mobileye N.V
• NVIDIA
• Panasonic Corporation
• Renesas Electronics
• Takata Corporation
• Texas Instruments
• TRW Automotive
• Valeo SA
Global Automotive ADAS Market Size 2018
ADAS Sensor Types (Unit Volume & Market Value)
• Long Range Radar (LRR)
• Short Range Radar & Medium Range Rader (SRR-MRR)
• Infrared (IR)
• Camera Forecast
• Lidar Forecast
• Ultrasonic Forecast
ADAS Applications (Market value)
• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
• Adaptive Front Lights (AFL)
• Blind-Spot Monitoring (BSM)
• Driver Monitoring System (DMS)
• Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
• Head-Up Display (HUD)
• Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA)
• Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
• Night Vision System (NVS)
• Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)
• Park Assist (PA)
• Road Sign Recognition (RSR)
• Surround-View Cameras (SVC)
• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
Key Questions Answered
• What does the future hold for the Automotive ADAS industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to succeed and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
Target Audience
• Automotive companies
• Hardware / component suppliers
• Software developers
• Electronics companies
• Autonomous vehicle specialists
• NPD specialists
• Technologists
• R&D staff
• Consultants
• Analysts
• Business development managers
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Industry organisations
• Banks
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2202/Top-20-Automotive-Advanced-Driver-Assistance-Systems-(ADAS)-Companies-2018
Companies Listed
Adasens Automotive GmbH
Aimotive
Aisin Seiki Co
Alcatel-Lucent
Alibaba Group
Ambarella
ASL Vision
Audi AG
Audi Electronics Venture
Autoliv AB
Baidu, Inc
Bittium Corporation
BlackRock
BMW
Borgwarner Inc
Bosch Group
Chrysler
Cisco Systems
CLD Limited
Continental AG
Control-Tec
Daimler AG
Delphi
Delphi Automotive
Denso Corporation
e.solutions
Elektrobit Automotive GmbH
Faurecia
FAW Group
Fiat
Fiat Group Automobiles S.p.A.
Ficosa International, S.A
Ford Motor Company
Freescale Semiconductors
Fuji
Fujitsu
GAC Group
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
General Motors
Gentex Corporation
Gestamp Automoción
Getrag
GM
Goldman Sachs
Google Inc.
Green Hills Software
Hafei Motor
Harman International
Hawtai
Hella Corporate Center USA, Inc.
Hella Electronics Corporation
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
HERE
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Honda
Huawei
Hyundai Mobis
Hyundai Motor Company
Ibeo
IBM
Infineon Semiconductors AG
InfiniteKey, Inc
Intel Corporation
International Rectifier Corp.
Iteris Inc
JAC Motors
JBL
Joyson Safety Systems
Kia
Luxoft
Magna International Inc
Mahindra
Maruti Suzuki
Mercedes-Benz
Meritor Inc.
Microsoft
Mitsubishi Electric
Mobileye N.V
Motorola
Movimento
NEC.
Nissan
Nokia
Nokia Siemens Networks
nuTonomy, Inc.,
NVIDIA
NXP Semiconductors
Omnivision
Omron
Panasonic Corporation
Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions (PLDS)
PLK Technologies
Plug and Play
Porsche
PSA Peugeot Citroën
QNX
Qualcomm
Renault
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Ricardo plc
Robert Bosch GmbH
Saab
Samsung Electronics
Schrader international
Shanghai Automotive
Shanghai General Motors Company Ltd
Smarteye AB
Sogefi Group
Ssangyong.
ST Microelectronics
Subaru
Takata (Shanghai) Vehicle Safety Systems Technical center Co. LTD
Takata (Tianjin) Automotive Components Co. Ltd.
Takata Corporation
Tass International
Tata Motors
Tesla
Texas Instruments
ThyssenKrupp AG
Tognum AG
Tokai Rika
TomTom
Toshiba
Toyota Motor Corporation
TRW
TRW Automotive
TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.
TTTech Computertechnik
Valeo SA
Vector
Velodyne Inc
Volkswagen Group
Volvo,
Voxx Electronics
VW Group
Wabco
Wabco
ZENRIN
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Zukunft Ventures GmbH
Tosee a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com