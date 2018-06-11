RECORDATI ACQUIRES NATURAL POINT S.R.L. IN ITALY

Milan, 11 June 2018 - Recordati announces the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Natural Point S.r.l., an Italian company, based in Milan, active in the food supplements market. The company realized sales of € 15 million in 2017 and has an excellent profitability profile. The signing and closing of the transaction took place at the same time.

Natural Point was established in 1993 with the objective of promoting a culture of healthy use of food supplements. It offers a wide portfolio of very efficacious supplements in highly bioavailable formulations, produced with safe active ingredients, to improve health and well-being. The company's main product is a particular formulation of magnesium carbonate and citric acid that has the characteristic of being easily assimilated into the body, apart from its having an agreeable flavor.

"The acquisition of Natural Point represents a good opportunity to enhance our portfolio in the Italian self-medication market with well-known brands and good market shares" declared Andrea Recordati, Chairman and CEO. "We are developing a growing presence in the market for food supplements and the Natural Point brands are a valid addition to our portfolio."

In the acquisition Recordati has been advised by KPMG in the financial and tax due diligence investigation and by Gatti Pavesi Bianchi for the legal aspects. Sellers have been advised by Ethica Corporate Finance, as financial advisor, and by Legance - Avvocati Associati for the legal aspects.

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations in the main European countries, in Russia, other Central and Eastern European countries, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico and in some South American countries. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2017 was € 1,288.1 million, operating income was € 406.5 million and net income was € 288.8 million.

