

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service, electric power and coal chemical industries, said that Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, Ltd or FGS has recently entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with JD Finance to establish an information communication mechanism and long term cooperation relationship.



Recon indirectly owns 8 percent of FGS. JD Finance is the financial technology arm of JD.com Inc. (JD), China's largest online direct sales company.



Recon noted that this cooperation will allow customers to refuel their vehicles though the JD Finance App, which will be supported by the FGS platform and linked to the FGS database.



Yin Shenping, CEO of Recon, said, 'We are constantly seeking new opportunities to introduce FGS to companies in the car, finance and new retail industries so that such companies may benefit from FGS' gas station platform expertise. We will continue to support FGS' efforts to improve its business and platform.'



