Pythagoras Announced as a Finalist for Microsoft's Government Partner of the Year 2018

We are delighted to announce that Pythagoras is a finalist for Microsoft's Government Partner of the Year award 2018.

The Microsoft Partner Awards recognise the expertise of Microsoft partners in the global community. This year the winners for each category were chosen from over 2,600 entrants from 115 countries, showing the strength of the Microsoft partner network and the level of competition for each award.

On the award, Lee Wise, Head of Marketing at Pythagoras said: "Being named as a finalist, and the only Dynamics 365 partner in the category, acknowledges the success of our local government proposition, in partnership with Microsoft and selected industry influencers. Our launch of Evolve LRG, a digital platform for local government built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 in April will provide the foundation for further success in the next 12 months."

When announcing the winners of each award, Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft commented: "It's an honor to recognize the 2018 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists, which represent the best and most forward-thinking innovators coming out of our partner community. These companies are bringing cutting-edge solutions to complex business challenges and providing digital transformation opportunities for their customers."

About Pythagoras

Pythagoras has been delivering customer relationship management solutions since 1999 and has had a specific focus on tailoring Microsoft solutions to local authorities, such as the London Borough of Enfield and the Westminster City Council. Our LRG team benefits from years of combined technical and industry experience, ensuring the solutions we deliver are aligned to local authority needs and improve productivity and profitability.

In 2018 Pythagoras launched Evolve LRG, a Dynamics 365 based platform to move processes online, improving customer service while making significant cost savings for local authorities.

For more information about our solutions in Local and Regional Government, please visit http://www.evolvelrg.com.

