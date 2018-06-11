Markets in Asia finished mostly higher on Monday, as investors brushed off any depressed sentiment that might have come out of a less-than-impressive G7 meeting and ahead of a landmark meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 added 0.48% to 22,804.04, as the yen weakened 0.34% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 109.92. The oil and coal sector was the winner of the day in Tokyo, with that Topix subindex rising 1,72%, with both retail and technology shares also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...