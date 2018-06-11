

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German drug major Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) has announced positive results from two Phase II clinical trials of its investigational, targeted oncology molecule tepotinib in MET-positive, advanced hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC with Child-Pugh Class A liver function. The company noted that both studies met their primary endpoint.



The trials evaluated the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of tepotinib in patients with HCC as a first-line (NCT01988493) and second-line therapy (NCT02115373). Tepotinib is an important investigational therapy for Merck KgaA, and plays a key role in the company's strategic focus on innovative precision medicines.



'While this is a positive result, given the evolving standard of care in HCC, we will assess the possibility of pursuing tepotinib in this indication as a combination therapy versus a single-agent treatment,' said Luciano Rossetti, Global Head of Research & Development at the Biopharma business of Merck KgaA.



Both tepotinib HCC trials recruited patients with advanced, MET-positive tumors and Child-Pugh Class A liver function.



Study NCT01988493 is a multi-center, randomized Phase Ib/II trial investigating tepotinib as a first-line therapy versus sorafenib in Asian patients. The primary endpoint for the Phase II part of the trial was time to progression as assessed by independent review committee.



Study NCT02115373 is a multi-center, single-arm, Phase Ib/II trial investigating tepotinib as a second-line therapy in patients who failed treatment with sorafenib. The primary endpoint for the Phase II part of NCT02115373 was progression-free survival status at 12 weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX