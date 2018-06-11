

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) announced it targets a return on tangible equity of greater than 11% by 2020, while investing $15-17 billion, subject to achieving positive adjusted jaws each financial year. HSBC intends to sustain dividends at current levels and undertake, as appropriate, share buybacks to neutralise any share issuance as a result of scrip dividends, subject to regulatory approval. Throughout the period from 2018 to 2020, the company's plan assumes CET1 ratio will be above 14%. To achieve these financial targets in the period from 2018 to 2020, the Group aims to deliver mid-single digit growth in revenue, low to mid-single digit growth in operating expenses, and approximately 1-2% annual growth in RWAs.



John Flint, Group Chief Executive, said: 'After a period of restructuring, it is now time for HSBC to get back into growth mode. The existing strategy is working and provides a strong platform for future profitable growth. In the next phase of our strategy we will accelerate growth in areas of strength, in particular in Asia and from our international network. We will leverage our size and strength to embrace new technologies, investing $15-17 billion primarily in growth and technology, subject to achieving positive adjusted jaws each financial year.'



