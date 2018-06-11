Emergency Water Supplier Water Direct Recognised for Disaster Recovery in 2018 CIR Business Continuity Awards

COLCHESTER, England, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Essex-based planned and emergency water supplier Water Direct has won the award for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) in the 2018 Business Continuity Awards.

Now in its 20th year, the Business Continuity Awards, in partnership with Continuity Insurance & Risk (CIR) magazine celebrates achievements in business continuity, recognising companies and individuals who lead the way in delivering solutions to manage business continuity, security, resilience and risk.

Water Direct is the UK's leading provider of emergency water, investing and innovating in solutions and services to deliver resilience, including its unique WaterTight Water Supply Contingency Planning service.

The award is timely, as the UK's water retailers and wholesalers were put to the test in March 2018, when the big thaw following the 'Beast from the East' resulted in thousands of homes and businesses losing water supply. In one week, Water Direct responded to emergencies throughout the country, working 24/7 to mobilise more than 200 truckloads of drinking water and four million litres of emergency bottled water from its Nationwide Bottled Water Bank.

Following the Business Continuity Awards win for DRaaS, Water Direct will continue to lobby for water disaster contingency planning as a routine business continuity agenda item alongside other critical services.

Water Direct managing director Jonathan West commented, "We're really proud of this fantastic recognition for our team and unique disaster recovery and business continuity services. It's great to take additional steps towards businesses recognising water as a critical business continuity theme."



About Water Direct

With nationwide coverage and 24/7 service, Water Direct provides planned and emergency temporary water wherever and whenever it's needed.

Water Direct's services range from supporting utility companies experiencing an interruption due to a burst main or contamination to building sites in need of water for welfare or site processes or private individuals in need of a swimming pool fill.

The company has been running for 22 years. In 2017 alone, they delivered over 50 million litres of water to their customers.

Water Direct was one of the UK's earliest adopters of continuity planning, achieving ISO 22301:2012 by developing contingency planning for water loss.

www.water-direct.co.uk

