CBDReVu.com: CBD Oil Softgel Awarded Best In Class Status and Gets Five Star Rating

The CBD market is booming and a number of industry experts are projecting that in the not too distant future, sales in the CBD niche could hit over $1 billion in sales. Substantial portions of CBD sales occur online but cannabis dispensaries in the states that allow recreational marijuana are beginning to carry more CBD products since the demand is significant and increasing. But, many consumers are finding that purchasing CBD in legal dispensaries, such as in California, can be much more costly because dispensaries in places such as Oakland, California will often collect a high tax on CBD products just like those taxes that are imposed on recreational marijuana.

Market research indicated sales for CBD products are strong and getting stronger. Most CBD oil products contain cannabidiol extracted from industrial hemp. Some products contain additional ingredients such as flavorings, sweeteners and other unnecessary ingredients, but many consumers prefer pure CBD oil products. Typically CBD products are available as oil tinctures whereby the product is in liquid form and increasingly is capsule or Softgel form. Some companies offer CBD edibles.

There are a number of caveats that consumers should be aware of when shopping for CBD. CBDRevu publishes suggestions for basic CBD buying criteria as well as things to avoid when shopping for CBD. Additionally, CBDReVu publishes reviews, ratings and brand profiles of most of the best-known CBD products.

Some of the CBD brands currently profiled on CBDReVu include brands like CBDPure Softgels and CBDPure oil tinctures, NuLeaf Naturals, Kannaway Pure CBD, Restorative Botanicals, Receptra Naturals, Charlotte's Web CBD by CW Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, Elixinol, Bluebird Botanicals CBD products, Sensi Seeds, Rick Simpson Oil, and more.

CBDReVu is not a retailer and does not sell products but an advertising supported informational website featuring brand profiles and reviews of popular pure CBD offerings.

