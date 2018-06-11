SWISS Miles & More and Loylogic Announce a Strategic Partnership on PointsPay to Offer Increased Member Choice and Flexibility

ZURICH, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A new strategic collaboration has been launched between SWISS Miles & More, part of the biggest frequent flyer and awards programme in Europe, and Loylogic, the global leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty programs, with the goal to provide more choice and value to the SWISS Miles & More members through Loylogic's powerful one button solution PointsPay.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682131/Loylogic_Logo.jpg )



SWISS Miles & More, Switzerland's prominent frequent flyer and awards programme, is adopting PointsPay in order to further differentiate itself by offering compelling new ways for its members to spend and earn miles. PointsPay now allows SWISS Miles & More members to engage directly with the programme when shopping at popular online shops including leading Swiss household names such as Vögele ShoesTM and MagandoTM. Members simply select PointsPay at checkout, and can choose to earn or to spend their miles, or a combination of miles and cash using their credit or debit card. Furthermore, if members choose to pay with miles and cash, they can now additionally earn back more miles on the cash component, a novelty to the industry. Loylogic's strong Swiss and international network of online shopping partners provides the powerful support needed for a successful launch, and to drive further development of the programme. This new partnership delivers on Loylogic's and SWISS Miles & More's strategic goals to offer more flexibility and choice to members in how they use their miles, ultimately driving engagement and satisfaction.

Akif Khan, Head of PointsPay at Loylogic, comments on the partnership: "With SWISS Miles & More, we are happy to welcome to PointsPay another powerful partner and the first frequent flyer and awards programme in Europe. PointsPay is re-defining how loyalty programme members spend and collect points and miles online. Miles & More, recognized as a thought leader in the global loyalty space, aligns with this thinking by offering its members the opportunity to freely and conveniently decide how to make best use of their miles. We are looking forward to closely collaborating with SWISS Miles & More in a deep and long-term partnership."

Learn more about PointsPay, the powerful plug-and-play, one-button loyalty solution and contact: info@loylogic.com.

About SWISS Miles & More

Miles & More is Europe's leading frequent flyer and awards programme. 25 years of experience and cooperations with 300 partners across the globe make Miles & More GmbH, the operator of the programme, an expert in approaching individual customers and ensuring their loyalty.

Members have the opportunity to earn and redeem Miles & More award miles when flying and with high-quality brands anchored in many important areas of life. With flight awards as its linchpin, the Lufthansa WorldShop and numerous hotel and rental car partners, Miles & More is strongly positioned along the entire travel chain. The Miles & More credit card also enables members to easily earn award miles in everyday life.

In the core markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland in particular, the programme's partners benefit from access to a discerning target group: Miles & More members can be targeted with content according to their individual preferences. Miles & More GmbH was founded in 2014 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG in Frankfurt.

More information at www.miles-and-more.com

About Loylogic

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator and creator of points experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. By tantalizing members with more choices and arming programs with insights on behavior - anticipating both present and future needs - we deliver powerful solutions that amplify engagement and build loyalty.

Founded in 2005 with offices around the world and a global content network of more than 500 merchants and 2,000 online stores offering millions products and services, Loylogic, the new paradigm of points-based e-commerce and e-payment solutions, is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved more. For more information please visit loylogic.com.

For media inquiries or to arrange for an interview please contact: richa.bakshi@loylogic.com