The 36-month agreement covers instruction for 708 Air Traffic Control personnel

Pan Am International Flight Academy, leading provider of training support for airlines and aviation professionals worldwide, has been selected by Romanian Air Traffic Services Administration (ROMATSA) to train a large contingent of air traffic control professionals covering Romania's national air space.

The contract for ROMATSA calls for Pan Am to begin training for 678 Romanian Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel plus 60 Flight Information Services (FIS) and Aeronautical Information Service (AIS) personnel over a 36-month period, beginning June of 2018. Instruction will be conducted at Pan Am's headquarter facilities in Miami, Florida.

"Highly qualified air traffic control professionals are vital for a safe, smoothly functioning aviation industry," said Mark Johnson Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Pan Am International Flight Academy. "Their importance cannot be overstated. That makes training critical, and Pan Am is honored that ROMATSA has selected us to ensure their personnel meet the highest International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) standards for keeping our skies safe."

Pan Am Academy's Air Traffic Controller training provides a customized curriculum tailored to each client's precise airspace and training requirement. All programs follow ISO 9001 procedures that are updated annually. Instructors are licensed air controllers with practical experience in their specific subject matter.

With more than 19 years of ATC training expertise, Pan Am International Flight Academy is one of only a few training organizations in the world capable of meeting the full spectrum of airline training requirements. Pan Am also supplements training with consulting services and support. The Academy has its origins in Pan American World Airways as its original training division and operates under one of the most recognized brands in the world.

About Pan Am International Flight Academy

Pan Am International Flight Academy, headquartered in Miami, FL, has its origins in Pan American World Airways as its original training division, and operates under one of the most recognized brands in the world. The company has facilities located in Florida, Nevada and affiliations in Japan and Thailand where we provide flight simulation and training on nearly all major aircraft types by having access to over 50 full flight simulators. With over 200 professional training programs such as flight attendant, mechanic, and Air Traffic Control, Pan Am International Flight Academy has its own Career Pilot Academy where we are dedicating to training the next generation of pilots. www.panamacademy.com

