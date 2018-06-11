Top 100 Cyber Security Companies: Ones to Watch in 2018 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Market Leaders And Innovative Disruptors in Cloud, Endpoint, Net, App, Data, Security Operations & Identification Management
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
Do you need definitive Cyber Security industry analysis?
• Succinct cyber security company profiles?
• Technological insight?
• Clear competitor analysis?
• Actionable business recommendations?
Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.
The aim of the report is to provide an evaluation of the 100 significant major companies in the global Cyber Security industry by detailing their involvement in the market. The report does not claim to include every significant company involved within the market in 2018, but details the leading players showing the most potential within the cyber security market space.
If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how this report could help you maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
The report focuses on providing profiles of the leading and most innovative companies in the cyber security sector and analysing their role in the market and their cyber security based offerings This report aims to look at cyber security companies from an end user perspective.
The report will highlight the market overview, the leading 100 companies in the cyber security ecosystem & SWOT analysis of the cyber security market. The report is aimed at business executives who wish to gain an overview and information about the cyber security market's leading companies' landscape. We believe this will help our clients to understand the industry, technology, market segmentation and geographic breakdown, evaluate suppliers, and map potential usage to the available technologies. Our research will help you to understand the rapidly evolving cyber security market.
The report not only profiles the major cyber security companies such as
• Symantec
• Kaspersky lab
• McAfee
• VMWare
• TrendMicro
Plus major defence contractors benefitting from government cyber security contracts
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Raytheon
• BAE Systems PLC
• IBM
• Cisco Systems
But also 90 other smaller and innovative companies potentially disrupting the incumbents within the cyber security competitive landscape.
The report serves as a guide for Chief Executive Officers, Chief Information Officers, IT Analysts, Software Vendors, Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), Large Enterprises, Software Developers, Cyber Security Executives, Cyber Security Market Players, and Service Providers to:
• Use as a guide for evaluating the potential of the Cyber Security market;
• Inform themselves about Cyber Security benefits and issues;
• Understand the provider landscape and the offerings;
• Anticipate potential IT development and opportunities in the Cyber Security market.
• Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the cyber security industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to success and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
• Target audience
• Leading cyber security companies
• Suppliers
• Contractors
• Technologists
• R&D staff
• Consultants
• Analysts
• CEO's
• CIO's
• COO's
• Business development managers
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Industry organisations
• Banks
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2206/Top-100-Cyber-Security-Companies-Ones-to-Watch-in-2018
Companies Listed
Absolute Software Corporation
Accenture
ActivIdentity
Adaptive Methods
Adobe Systems
Advatech Pacific Inc
Agnitio
Airbus Defence & Space
Airbus Group SE
Akamai Cloud Security Solutions
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Alfresco
AlienVault
Allianz
Amazon Web Services
Anthem
Aon
Apcon
AppAssure.
Apple, Inc.
Arbor Networks
Argon ST
Arkoon Network Security
Arturai
AT&T Inc
Aurora Flight Sciences
Autodesk
Avast
Avaya Devconnect
AVG Technologies
Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG
AWS Security Services
BA Internet Solutions
BAE Intelligence and Security
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
BAE Systems plc
Bain & Co
Barclays Bank
Barracuda Networks, Inc
Bay Dynamics
Bayshore Networks, LLC
Belden Inc
Berkeley Varitronics
Bitdefender
Blue Coat
Boeing Capital
Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA)
Boeing Company
Boeing Cyber Engagement Center (CEC)
Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS)
Boeing Information Solutions
Boeing Shared Services Group
Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc.
Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
Box
Bromium
BT Group plc
CACI International
Canonical
Carbon Black
Cassidian Cybersecurity
CDN Solutions
Centrify Corporation
CertainSafe
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
China Telecom Cloud Computing Corporation
Cisco Security Group
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Clavister
Clearswift
Clearwater Compliance
Cloudera
Cloudflare
Coalfire
Code DX
Code42
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
Conexsys
Contact Solutions
Contrail Security
Core Security
CoreLabs
Corero Network Security, Inc
Credant Technologies.
Crossbeam
Crowdstrike.
CYAN Networks
Cybera
CyberArk
Cyphort
Cyren
DarkMatter
DB Networks
Decision Lab
Deep Instinct
Deep Root Analytics
Dell Federal Systems LP
Dell Inc.
Dell SecureWorks
Deloitte Consulting LLP
Deutsche Telekom AG
Diebold Nixdorf
Dolby
DRS Technologies Inc
DXC Technology
Easy Solutions
Elderwood Group,
Eletrobras
EMC Corporation
Engility Holdings, Inc.
Eurocopter
Expedia
EY
F5
FedEx
Finjan Blue, Inc.
Finjan Holdings
Finjan Mobile, Inc.
Finjan, Inc.
Finmeccanica S.p.A.
FireEye, Inc.
FluencySecurity
Follett
Forcepoint
Fortinet, Inc.
F-Secure Corporation
Fujitsu
GE
Gemalto
Genentech
General Dynamics Corporation
Genesys
Global Technical Systems
Google
Guidance Software
Gulfstream Aerospace.
Hastings Direct
HCL Comnet
Herjavec Group
Hewlett-Packard (HP)
High-Tech Bridge
HP Enterprise Services (HPE)
Huawei
IBM Corporation
IBM Security
IDolody
Incedo
Infosys, Optiv
Insight Technology, Inc.,
Intel Corporation
intelligence AG
InterContinental Hotels Group
Ionic Security
IPC
IT Security
Jones & Frank
JP Morgan Chase
Juniper Networks
KACE Networks
Kaspersky Lab
Keypoint Government Solutions
Kollmorgen Electro-Optical
KPMG
Kroll
L-3 Communications
L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
L3 Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Lastline
Leidos
Lenovo
Leonardo
Level 3
LinkedIn
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Lockheed's Global Services and Information Systems
Maersk
Malwarebytes
Mandiant
McAfee LLC
McAfee, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Microsoft Partner
Mimecast
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)
MobileIron Inc.
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
Morphick, Inc.
MPC
NASDAQ
National Geographic
NBC Sports Group
NCP engineering
Netasq
Netflix
Netskope
New York Times
Nexusguard
Northrop Grumman Corporation.
Novell
NTT
O2
Okta
OPSWAT
Optiv
Oracle/Sun
Orbital ATK
PA Consulting
Palantir Technologies, Inc
Palo Alto Networks Inc.
Panda Security
Patriot One Technologies
Percipient Networks
Perot Systems
Ping Identity
Primera Blue Cross
Proofpoint, Inc.,
PwC
QRadar
Qualcomm
Qualys
Quest Software
Rackspace
Radware
Raytheon Company
Raytheon Intelligence and Information Systems
Raytheon SI Government Solutions Inc
Red Canary
Ricardo
Roche
Rosneft
RSA Security
RUAG Cyber Security
Saudi Aramco
Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC),
SecuEra
Securecast
SecureWorks Inc
Security Compass
SELEX ES
SENGEX
Sera-Brynn, LLC
Serco Inc.
Shell
SignalSense
SkyHigh Networks
Sonian
SonicWall Inc.
Sony Corporation
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Sophos Ltd.
Sourcefire, Inc.
Spartan
SpeechPro
Splunk
Sqrrl Data
SRA International
SurfEasy
Symantec Corporation
Synergy Systems
Synnex
Tanium
Target
Taringa
Tasc Inc
Tata Communications
Tech Mahindra
Telco Systems
Telstra
Texas Hospital Association
Thales Group
Thoma Bravo
Toshiba
TrendMicro, Inc.
Tripwire, Inc.
True North Automation
Tumblr
TV5Monde
Twitter
Uber
Ultra Electronics Holdings
Unicredit
Unisys
vArmour
Vector
Vencore Holding Corp.
Veracode
Verizon
Vigilant
Virtual Armour
VK.com
VMware
Warburg Pincus
Watch Guard
Webroot
Websense
Wipro
WPP
X15 Software
Yahoo
YTN
Zimperium
Zurich Insurance
Zurich Ireland
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com