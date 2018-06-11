Thailand Biogas and Biomass Market is Expected to Reach Installed Capacity of 4,750 MW by 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Thailand Biogas and Biomass Market by region (North, North-East, Centre and South), Biogas Market Segmentation by Industry (Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Ethanol, Food and Beverages and Others)Thailand Biomass Energy Market by Fuel Type (Baggase, Rice Husk, Lumber and Others) and Competitive landscape of Major Players in Biogas (Asia Biogas, UAC, Ensol, and Association of 3), and Biomass (Asia Biomass, Sbang, Gulf Group, TPC Power, and KPN Greens)

Cogeneration generators are gradually gaining popularity in Thailand. These types of generators can take coal, biogas or other type of feedstock which can mitigate the supply chain risk.

Gulf group is coming up with a new project in Sonekhla, South Thailand which will use rubber trees as feedstock. It will sell electricity directly to Energy Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

Government introduced the Feed in tariff scheme (FiT) to boost the investments in the sector by opening up the market by competitive pricing.

The market for biogas and biomass is expected to register high growth as it has gained fresh momentum due to enhanced focus of the government. Demand for energy generation from biogas and biomass industry in Thailand will be largely driven by increased concern for environment and increased dependency for energy on neighboring countries. The growth was mainly driven by implementation and amendments of regulatory norms to push the use of biogas and biomass as alternative fuel. Increased demand for energy and rise in awareness about clean energy among the people has promoted the development of biogas and biomass industry.

North-Eastern part of Thailand is the biggest market for biogas generating companies accounting for majority of the market in 2017, swiftly followed by Central and Southern provinces. Heavy presence of a number of host industries was the key driver. For biomass North- Eastern part of Thailand was the largest contributors. It was followed by Central Thailand.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Thailand Biogas and Biomass Market Outlook to 2022 - By Revenue Streams (Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Power Generation), By Biomass Industries (Bagasse, Rice husk, Rice straw, Bark, Bark, Lumber, Black liquor, Others), By Region" believe that promoting better regulations, providing more grants for research, public relation and building up comprehensive knowledge among people will promote the usage of clean technology. New and upcoming industries with focus on efficiency will promote the use of high end technologies. Efficient utilization of bio-waste will remain the key theme for promotion of Thailand biogas and biomass industry.

Thailand biogas and biomass market is expected to grow by 10% and 4% respectively during the period 2017-2022. Improving technology and rising awareness about benefits of biogas and biomass for society as whole are expected to have positive impact on the demand.

