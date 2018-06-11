Border Security Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Type (Perimeter Surveillance and Detection Systems, Biometrics and ICT Systems, Manned Platforms, Unmanned Systems, Physical Infrastructure, Support and Other Services), and by Environment (Ground, Aerial, Naval), with Key National Markets Forecast

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global border security market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $19.9bn in 2018.

Now: In 2018, Elbit Systems signed a contract that supports CBP Air and Marine Operations and extends border security solutions into the air domain. This is an example of the business critical headline that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?

Report Scope

• Global border security market forecasts from 2018-2028

• Regional border security market forecasts from 2018-2028 covering

• Asia-Pacific Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• South America Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Europe Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Middle East and Africa Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• North America Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Country border security forecasts from 2018-2028 covering

• China Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• US Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• UK Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Germany Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• India Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Canada Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• South Africa Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Brazil Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Border security submarket forecasts from 2018-2028 covering types

• Perimeter Surveillance and Detection Systems Forecast 2018-2028

• Biometrics and ICT Systems Forecast 2018-2028

• Manned Platforms Forecast 2018-2028

• Unmanned Systems Forecast 2018-2028

• Physical Infrastructure, Support and Other Services Forecast 2018-2028

• Border security submarket forecasts from 2018-2028 by environment

• Ground Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Aerial Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Naval Border Security Forecast 2018-2028

• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level border security markets from 2018-2028

• 20 detailed tables containing more than 325 contracts / projects and programmes in the border security by country

• Profiles of the leading 15 border security companies in 2018 at a global level and for leading countries

• Airbus Group SE

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Leonardo SpA

• FLIR Systems Inc

• Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

• L-3 Technologies Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• QinetiQ Group Plc

• Raytheon Company

• Rockwell Collins Inc

• Saab AB

• Safran SA

• Smiths Group Plc

• Textron Inc

• Thales Group

