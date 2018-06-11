Border Security Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Type (Perimeter Surveillance and Detection Systems, Biometrics and ICT Systems, Manned Platforms, Unmanned Systems, Physical Infrastructure, Support and Other Services), and by Environment (Ground, Aerial, Naval), with Key National Markets Forecast
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global border security market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $19.9bn in 2018.
Report Scope
• Global border security market forecasts from 2018-2028
• Regional border security market forecasts from 2018-2028 covering
• Asia-Pacific Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• South America Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• Europe Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• Middle East and Africa Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• North America Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• Country border security forecasts from 2018-2028 covering
• China Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• US Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• UK Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• Germany Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• India Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• Canada Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• South Africa Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• Brazil Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• Border security submarket forecasts from 2018-2028 covering types
• Perimeter Surveillance and Detection Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• Biometrics and ICT Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• Manned Platforms Forecast 2018-2028
• Unmanned Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• Physical Infrastructure, Support and Other Services Forecast 2018-2028
• Border security submarket forecasts from 2018-2028 by environment
• Ground Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• Aerial Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• Naval Border Security Forecast 2018-2028
• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level border security markets from 2018-2028
• 20 detailed tables containing more than 325 contracts / projects and programmes in the border security by country
• Profiles of the leading 15 border security companies in 2018 at a global level and for leading countries
• Airbus Group SE
• Elbit Systems Ltd.
• Leonardo SpA
• FLIR Systems Inc
• Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
• L-3 Technologies Inc.
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• QinetiQ Group Plc
• Raytheon Company
• Rockwell Collins Inc
• Saab AB
• Safran SA
• Smiths Group Plc
• Textron Inc
• Thales Group
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2207/Border-Security-Market-Report-2018-2028
Companies Listed
3M
AAI Corporation
Accenture Federal Services
Aerius Photonics LLC
Aeroeletronica (AEL)
Aeroguard Company Ltd.
Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and Integrated Cockpit Solutions
Aerospace Propulsion Products
Agusta Holding BV
AgustaWestland Inc
AgustaWestland SpA
Airbus Group (EADS)
Airbus Safran Launchers Joint Venture
Akendenic Guvenlik Hizmetleri
Al Fatten Ship Industry
Alenia Aermacchi SpA
Alestis Aerospace S.L.
American Eurocopter Corporation
American Eurocopter LLC
American Science & Engineering Inc
Ansaldo Energia
Applied Signal Technology, Inc
Ares Besiktas
Ares Shipyard
Ares Shipyard (Turkey)
ARINC
Arkoon Network Security SA
Aselsan AS
Ashgal
Asia Global Technologies (AGT) International
Astrium
Atkins
Austal
Avibras Divisao Aerea e Naval S.A.
Avio Spa
Aware
Axis Communications
BAE Systems Plc
Bart & Associates Inc
Beech Holdings, LLC
Beechcraft
Bharat Electronics Ltd
Blighter Surveillance Systems (BSS)
BlueBird
Boeing
Bollinger Shipyards
Booz Allen Hamilton
Boston Engineering Corporation's Advanced Systems Group (ASG)
Broadcast Sports Inc
Bundesdruckerei GmbH
CACI International
Capita plc
Carl Zeiss Optronics GmbH
Cassidian
Cessna
Chinese AID
Cimpa SAS
Cisco Systems Inc
CIST
Cobham Plc
Cochin Shipyard
Cohort plc
Colt Defense, LLC,
Compucat Research Pty. Ltd
Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
Computing Technologies for Aviation, Inc
CrossMatch Technologies Inc
CSC
CTSC, LLC
Cusgmand
Cyveillance, Inc
Daebo Communication & Systems
Damen Shipyards
Dassault Aviation
Data Tactics Corp (L-3 Data Tactics)
Datapath Inc
Davie
Defense Support Services LLC
DefenSoft
Diehl Air Cabin GmbH
Diehl Group
Digital Receiver Technology, Inc
DigitalOptics Corporation
Dixie Chopper
DJI Innovations
DRA Technologies
DRS Radar Systems
DVTEL
EBCO Systems Ltd
EFW INC.
eGlobalTech
Elbit Systems
Elisra
Eltra Holdings Pte Ltd
EMBRAER Defense & Security (EDS)
Embraer SA
Enhanced Harpia Sistemas SA
Enics Kazan
ESCGOV
ESG
Etihad Ship Building
exactEarth
Exelis
E-Z-Go
FATA SpA
Finmeccanica Group Services SpA
Finmeccanica SpA (now Leonardo SpA)
Firstec
Flight Options LLC
FLIR Systems
ForceX
Foreground Security
Fortis Networks, INC
Foster & Freeman
Francisco Partners
G4S
G4S Secure Solutions Canada
G4S Secure Solutions US Inc
Garda Security Screening Inc.
GEM Elettronica
Gemalto
General Atomics
General Dynamics
General Dynamics Land Systems Canada
General Electric Corporation
Gentex Corporation
Global RadioData Communications (GRC)
Goa Shipyard Limited
Griffon Hoverwork
Grintek Group
Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
Hanwha Thales
Harpia
Harris corporation
Havelsan
Henggeler Computer Consultants Inc
Herakles
Hewlett Packard
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Hydroid
Hytera
IAI
IBM Canada Ltd
ICTS International, N.V.
ICX Tactical Platforms Corporation
ICx Technologies Inc
ImageSat International N.V.
Incubit Technology Ventures Ltd
INEX/ZAMIR
InfoPro Incorporated
InfoZen
IntelliCam LLC
International Business Machines (IBM)
International Communications Group
Inuktun US LLC
Iomax Inc
Israel Aerospace Industries
ITS Corporation
Jacobsen
Japan Maritime United
John Crane
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, The
Kaiser Optical Systems Inc
Kellog Brown & Root
KJF
Klein Associates, Inc
Kochi Shipyard Ltd
Ktech Corporation
L&T Technology Services
L-1 Identity Solutions, Inc
L-3 Communications
L-3 KEO
L-3 Narda-MITEQ
L-3 WESCAM
LARDOSA/ IACIT
Larsen & Toubro
Leidos Holdings Inc
Leidos Inc.
Leonardo SpA
Link Simulation & Training UK Limited
LiveTV
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Lorex Technology Inc
Lumidign
Lürssen Shipyard
Lycoming Engines
M5 Network Security
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd
Magal Security Systems
ManTech
Marine Systems International (MSI)
MARSS
MAVCO Inc
Mechtronix
MEDAV GmbH (Saab)
MITEQ, Inc
Morpho (Safran)
Morpho Detection
Motorola Solutions
Mustang Technology Group, LP
Narda Microwave East
Nautic Africa
Naykar Makina
Nazrat Automotive
ND Satcom GmbH
Ness Technologies
Netasq
NICE Systems - Cyber and Intelligence Division
Northern Transportation Co Ltd
Northrop Grumman Corporation
ODEBRECHT Defesa e Tecnologia (ODT)
OnTrack Innovations Ltd.
OpenHydro
Opinicus
OptaSense
ORBITAL Engenharia
Oshkosh
OTO Melara
OT-Morpho
Outerlink Global Solutions
Pacific Avionics Pty Limited
Patria Oyi
Perceptics
Pikewerks Corporation
Poseidon Scientific Instruments Pty Ltd
Power Holdings Inc
Proflight
Qantas Defence Services Pty Limited
QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ North America Services and Solutions Group
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
Ransomes
Rapiscan Systems
Raymarine Holdings Limited
Raytheon BBN Technologies
Raytheon Blackbird Technologies
Raytheon Company
Raytheon Technical Services Company Limited Liability Company
ReconRobotics
Redfern Integrated Optics (RIO)
Redstone Defense Systems
Rheinmetall Airborne Systems GmbH
Roboteam
Rockwell Collins Inc
Rotorsim US LLC
Russian Helicopters (RH)
Saab AB
Saab Grintek Technologies
Safran SA
Sagem
Salem Technologies
Salzburg München Bank AG
Samsung
Schiebel
Seaspan
Securitas Transport Aviation Security Ltd
Security and Detection System Inc.
Selex ES
Selex ES do Brazil
SELEX Systems
SenStar
Sentrillion Corporation
SESA
SI Organisation Inc
Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)
Signalis
Sikorsky
Sky Intermediate Merger Sub, LLC
Smiths Detection
Sofradir
SR2020 Inc
SRC Inc
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co.
Sysgo AG
Systems Engineering & Assessment Limited
Tactical Micro, INC.
Tampa Microwave
Technology And Supply Management, LLC
Technology Associates Inc
Telephonics Corporation
Teligy Inc
Telstra
TENDER
TERMA
Textron Acquisition LLC
Textron Aviation
Textron Inc
Textron Marine & Land Systems
Textron Specialised Vehicles
Textron Systems
Thales Group
Thales Software India Pvt. Ltd.
The Bristow Group
The Mitre Corporation
ThyssenKrupp AG
ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems AB
Tinsley Product Line
TNO
Tor
Traficon International NV
Trusted Computer Solutions Inc
TSG
Turbo Components and Engineering Inc.
UAS Dynamics LLC
UMS Aero Group AG and Saab
UMS Skeldar AG
Unisys Corporation
URS Federal Services International, INC
VF Imagewear, INC.
VirTra Systems
Vision Box
Vision Systems LLC
Visionix
Visual Analytics Inc
Wärtsilä Corporation
Websense
Whitehead Sistemi Subacquei
World of Powersports, Inc.
Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Co
