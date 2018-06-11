sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

142,20 Euro		-1,13
-0,79 %
WKN: A0MW32 ISIN: US12572Q1058 Ticker-Symbol: MX4A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CME GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CME GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,75
144,66
17:05
143,61
144,80
17:04
11.06.2018 | 16:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc.

Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc.

PR Newswire

London, June 11

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:Magnetar Capital Partners LP
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient		N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		CME Group Inc.
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:N/A
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:June 8, 2018
(f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?Yes - NEX Group plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:USD 0.01 Class A common stock
ISIN: US12572Q1058
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:167,226.05%
(2) Derivatives (other than options):23,742.01%
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:		190,968.06%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit
Ordinary sharesPurchase7170.6871
Ordinary sharesPurchase45171.108
Ordinary sharesPurchase45170.644
Ordinary sharesPurchase51170.7267
Ordinary sharesPurchase54170.0289
Ordinary sharesPurchase55170.4455
Ordinary sharesPurchase57170.96
Ordinary sharesPurchase58170.2745
Ordinary sharesPurchase59170.7853
Ordinary sharesPurchase61170.5551
Ordinary sharesPurchase61170.6793
Ordinary sharesPurchase61170.2
Ordinary sharesPurchase62170.291
Ordinary sharesPurchase63170.5397
Ordinary sharesPurchase63170.7659
Ordinary sharesPurchase64170.8834
Ordinary sharesPurchase65170.8457
Ordinary sharesPurchase66170.5626
Ordinary sharesPurchase71170.8285
Ordinary sharesPurchase72170.801
Ordinary sharesPurchase130171.0951
Ordinary sharesPurchase136170.8604
Ordinary sharesPurchase140170.2946
Ordinary sharesPurchase147170.9606
Ordinary sharesPurchase161170.6596
Ordinary sharesPurchase163171
Ordinary sharesPurchase169170.9138
Ordinary sharesPurchase170171.0761
Ordinary sharesPurchase185170.1109
Ordinary sharesPurchase190170.8822
Ordinary sharesPurchase191170.4726
Ordinary sharesPurchase192170.4555
Ordinary sharesPurchase195170.495
Ordinary sharesPurchase195170.1729
Ordinary sharesPurchase195170.6511
Ordinary sharesPurchase197170.5652
Ordinary sharesPurchase203170.5595
Ordinary sharesPurchase208170.6695
Ordinary sharesPurchase226170.9735
Ordinary sharesPurchase405171.1001

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct descriptione.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?No

Date of disclosure:June 11, 2018
Contact name:Audrey Newsom
Telephone number:847-905-4693

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel atmonitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


© 2018 PR Newswire