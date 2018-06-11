Somero Enterprises told shareholders of "broad contributions" to its growth at the current early stage of the year, as well as positive market conditions it continued to see across its portfolio of territories, as they prepared for the company's annual general meeting. The AIM-traded firm said North America and Europe remained healthy markets with "robust" activity levels, and the board remained encouraged by performance in China in the period as it continued to work on gaining traction in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...