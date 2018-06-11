South America-focussed platinum group metals project developer Jangada Mines announced positive results from its recent metallurgical test work on Monday, which was initiated to establish the optimal process flow sheet for the recovery of precious and base metals including chrome. The AIM-traded firm said the results demonstrated that the inclusion of magnetic separation could "materially positively impact" the economics of its Pedra Branca platinum group metals project in north-eastern ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...