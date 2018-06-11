Exploration and development company Chaarat Gold posted its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December on Monday, a year in which it was still pre-revenue, but implemented a revised strategy to develop the Chaarat project through a phased approach. The AIM-traded firm said its strategy was also to conduct selective accretive mergers and acquisitions, with the aim of becoming a "leading" mid-tier gold producer focused in Central Asia and the former Soviet Union. A series of board and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...