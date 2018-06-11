sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,23 Euro		-0,004
-1,71 %
WKN: A0M7L5 ISIN: VGG203461055 Ticker-Symbol: 9IS 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD0,23-1,71 %