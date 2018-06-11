Bigblu Broadband on Monday sold customers and infrastructure from its non-core subsidiary SkyMesh for A$1.5m in cash to Australian connectivity services firm Superloop Ltd. AIM traded alternative fast broadband services provider firm Bigblu Broadband said that the disposal relates to around 11,000 fibre customers serviced under the NBNCo broadband access network, with other SkyMesh satellite and fixed wireless broadband unaffected by the change. Andrew Walwyn, chief executive of Bigblu, said: ...

