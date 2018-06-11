sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,73 Euro		+0,005
+0,69 %
WKN: 900444 ISIN: GB0009035741 Ticker-Symbol: TD8 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRIAD GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRIAD GROUP PLC
TRIAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRIAD GROUP PLC0,73+0,69 %