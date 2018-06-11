Idorsia announced on Monday that the first patients had been enrolled into its Phase 3 registration program with 'nemorexant', a dual orexin receptor antagonist, for the treatment of adult and elderly patients with insomnia. The Swiss biotherapeutic developer said the programme aimed to confirm the positive results observed in its comprehensive Phase 2 clinical programme in both adult and elderly patients with insomnia, and was based on its interactions with health authorities. It said the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...