Breaking Fast: Xpress Money Hosted a Global Iftar for Its Customers Across 20 Countries on a Single Day

DUBAI, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

From Fiji to Canada, thousands ofpeople across 13-time zonesshared Iftar meals on that day

With less than a week left before Eid Al Fitr celebrations begin, Xpress Money, one of the most dependable money transfer brands in the world, hosted a memorable Iftar for its customers during this Holy Month of Ramadan. Xpress Money along with its partners hosted a GlobaI Iftar to share the spirit of Ramadan with its customers spread across Fiji, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, Uganda, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, Jordan, Ghana, UK, US, and Canada. Thousands of Xpress Money's customers ended their daily Ramadan fast as the sun set across these 20 countries in over 13 time-zones on May 31st, 2018; the #XMGlobalIftarBox containing dates, water, fruits, juices etc was shared with its customers to begin their second meal of the day. Watch XMGlobalIftarBox travel the world https://youtu.be/1nbjgwWuslQ

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682262/Xpress_Money_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703998/Xpress_Money_Infographic.jpg )

Speaking about the initiative, Ashwin Gedam, Vice President, Global Marketing, Xpress Money, said: "We set out to do something different this Ramadan. Iftar is a time when friends and family get together to break their day long fast. As the Xpress Money family, which consists of customers and partners, is spread across the world, this year we decided to organize a Global Iftar on the same day across 20 countries with the aim of sharing Iftar meals with our customers across the globe."

Imran Waheed, from Shan Travel, an Xpress Money agent in Southall, United Kingdom said: "Ramadan is a very special time for millions of Muslims across the world and breaking fast together is a big part of the community. It was a fantastic moment for my store and our customers were very glad to receive such a wonderful gift from Xpress Money."

Building on experience

For the last five years, Xpress Money has been organizing special Iftar distributions for migrant workers across Gulf Cooperation Council counties and has been part of various outreach programs supported by the Dubai Police. The Dubai Police were extremely supportive of the Global Iftar as Major Abdul Aziz Hassan Alshemmari, Head of Traffic Awareness Section - General Dept. of Traffic, Dubai Police and Corporal Omar Muslim Osman too broke their fast with Xpress Money's customers in Dubai.